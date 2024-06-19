Benefits of Jumping, Hopping and Strength Training for Athletes and General Fitness

“Fitness gains: Why Jumps, Hops and Strength Training Matter”

Experienced athletics coach Ayesha Billimoria recently emphasized the significance of developing muscular strength and endurance through movements such as jumping, hopping and lifting weights. Billimoria, who has competed at an elite level for over 25 years, shared how a recent comprehensive fitness assessment opened her eyes to weaknesses in tendon usage rather than muscular development from extensive running.

The fitness expert acknowledged often neglecting strength training in the past. However, an injury forced her to recognize its importance not only for athletes but everyone. Exercises involving powerful lower body motions, lifting and sprinting play a key role in building muscle strength, explosiveness and stamina. Participating in high-intensity intervals using one's bodyweight develops the body in many useful ways.

Orthopedic specialist Dr. Udit Kapoor from Metro Hospital explained the physiological benefits of incorporating such exercises. Lifting progressively heavier weights causes the muscles to enlarge and strengthen over time. Repeated jumping, hopping and sprinting engage the muscles to sustain strenuous efforts, improving endurance. Performing different lifting techniques works muscle groups throughout the body.

Meanwhile, plyometric movements requiring rapid force production like hopping train fast-twitch muscle fibers important for generating power. Sprinting enhances both anaerobic and aerobic capacity critical for performance and cardiovascular health. Altogether, a mixed training program ensures well-rounded development of muscle qualities and physical abilities both athletically and functionally.