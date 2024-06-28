back to top
Search
IndiaFATF Adopts India’s Mutual Evaluation Report; Praises Anti-Money Laundering Regime, Advises Quick...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

FATF Adopts India’s Mutual Evaluation Report; Praises Anti-Money Laundering Regime, Advises Quick Prosecution

By: Northlines

Date:

SINGAPORE, June 28: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday adopted the mutual evaluation report of 's anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism regime, a move hailed by the Government as a “significant milestone”.

 

In its brief outcome statement after its plenary meeting here, the global body said India's legal regime in these two domains was achieving good results.
It, however, said the country needs to address delays relating to concluding money laundering and terrorist financing prosecutions.
The final evaluation report for the country will be published later when the “quality and consistency review” is completed, it said.
The Paris-headquartered body leads global action to tackle money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing. The latest decisions were made public during the FATF Plenary held here between June 26-28.
The Indian side was represented by Additional secretary in the Union ministry and Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in-charge Director Vivek Aggarwal.
In New Delhi, the Union finance ministry issued a statement saying the positive evaluation of India by the FATF was a significant milestone in the country's efforts to combat money laundering, terror financing.
India's performance on FATF mutual evaluation demonstrates overall stability, integrity of the financial system, the ministry said.
India's mutual evaluation on FATF guidelines, a measure that checks a country's efficacy to make effective laws and policy and their implementation to check financial crimes, was last done in 2010.
An FATF peer review of India ended early this year after the team made an ‘on-site' or a physical visit to New Delhi and met officials from various intelligence and investigative agencies.

Previous article
Centre Asks Ministries To Retire Non-Performers “In Public Interest
Next article
Deputy NSA Vikram Misri Named Next Foreign Secretary
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Dy NSA Vikram Misri appointed new Foreign Secretary

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 28: The Appointment Committee of the...

J&K Police Elevates 9 Heroes From Hiranagar Encounter to Constables

Northlines Northlines -
KATHUA/JAMMU, June 28: A few days after the encounter...

Deputy NSA Vikram Misri Named Next Foreign Secretary

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 28:  Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA)...

Centre Asks Ministries To Retire Non-Performers “In Public Interest

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 28: Irked over non-adherence to its...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dy NSA Vikram Misri appointed new Foreign Secretary

J&K Police Elevates 9 Heroes From Hiranagar Encounter to Constables

Deputy NSA Vikram Misri Named Next Foreign Secretary