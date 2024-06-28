Deputy NSA Vikram Misri Named Next Foreign Secretary

NEW DELHI, June 28: Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) Vikram Misri was on Friday named as the next Foreign Secretary, according to an official order.

Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed to the post with effect from July 15, it said.

He will succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was in March this year given a six months' extension.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Misri, Deputy NSA in the National Security Council Secretariat, to the post of Foreign Secretary with effect from July 15, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

It also approved the curtailment of Misri's tenure as the Deputy NSA.