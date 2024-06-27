Fatal Collision in Arnas Reasi Claims Two Lives, Many Wounded

JAMMU, Jun 27: At least two persons have been killed and two others hospitalized with injuries after a car rolled down into a gorge in Arnas Reasi this afternoon.

An official said that a car bearing number JK02BA 0455, with four persons on board, fell into a gorge after the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle along Judda to Kouri near Sawalla Nalla.

“Among the occupants to the car include Rattan Singh, Kamal Singh, ⁠Raj Kumar and Atul”, said the official.

“The persons were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared two, Rattan Singh and Atul Kumar as brought dead,” said the official, adding, “two others Kamal Singh and Raj Kumar are undergoing treatment.”

A police official has in the meantime also confirmed about the mishap and said they have taken cognizance of the incident.