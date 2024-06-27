back to top
ADGP Jammu And DC Doda’s Surprise Visit To GMC Hospital Doda Wows Injured SPOs

By: Northlines

Date:

DODA, June 27: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)  , Anand Jain, along with Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Doda Javaid Iqbal, visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Doda to interact with Ashiq Hussain posted with SDPO Gandoh as PSO who sustained bullet injuries during an encounter at Gandoh- Bhaderwah sector of District Doda yesterday.

 

ADGP  Jammu Anand Jain, DC Doda Harvinder Singh, and SSP Doda Javaid Iqbal met with medical authorities at GMC Hospital to receive updates on Ashiq Hussain condition. They expressed their heartfelt concerns and best wishes for his speedy recovery. The visit aimed to demonstrate solidarity with the injured Ashiq Hussain and his family during this challenging time.
ADGP  Jammu Anand Jain commended the dedication and bravery displayed by Ashiq Hussain in the face of adversity. He emphasized the importance of ensuring comprehensive medical care and support for police personnel injured in the line of duty. The ADGP also praised the efforts of the medical staff at GMC Hospital Doda for their prompt and effective care.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

