Farooq demands independent probe into surge in encounters

Alleges attempt to destabilise Omar-led Govt

Srinagar, Nov 2: National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday demanded probe into the surge in encounters after the government formation in Jammu Kashmir.

“I doubt why there wasn't spurt in gunfights before the government formation. There should be an independent probe to find out who is doing it,” Dr Farooq told selected group of media at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar.

He said the terrorists stuck in Khanyar area must not be killed and instead arrested. “They should be arrested to find out whether there is any agency assigned the task to destabilise Omar Abdullah led government.

Tourism is thriving and people are doing their routing business, terrorism was at its lowest ebb, that's why I am demanding a probe,” Dr Farooq said.

Pertinently, post government formation in J&K, there has been a spurt in attacks on non J&K labourers and also on the security forces as well.