Farmers to hold candle march today at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; decision over next steps on February 29

Shambhu, Feb 24: The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) will hold a candle march on Saturday at both Shambhu and Khanauri borders, in memory of martyrs, said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.



“This is the 12th day of the morchas at Shambhu and Khanauri. Yesterday, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) decided that a candle march will be held on both borders this evening, in memory of martyrs,” he said.

He said that on February 26, effigies of the WTO, corporate houses and governments will be burned.

“After this, on February 25, we will have a convention on both borders as there will be a discussion on the WTO again on February 26th. On the morning of February 26th, effigies of the WTO, corporate houses and governments will be burned; in the afternoon, at both borders, over 20ft tall effigies will be burned,” he said.

The farmer leader said, “On February 27, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, SKM (non-political) will hold a meeting of all its leaders from across the country. Meanwhile, on February 28, both forums will sit and hold a discussion.”



Pandher said that on February 29, the next steps will be decided. After the death of a youth in the ongoing farmers' protest, Pandher has said that they will not cremate the person until he gets justice.

Pandher told sources that a First Information Report (FIR) should be lodged against the Haryana Police.



“Case under Section 302 IPC should be registered against those who are responsible for the death (of a farmer). We will not cremate that youth until he gets justice. There should be a complaint against the Haryana police and paramilitary who shot him,” he said.



On Thursday, Pandher said that they have suspended their ‘Dilli Chalo' protest march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decision will be taken accordingly.



Earlier on Wednesday, Shubhkaran Singh died of an injury while protesting at Khanauri border, prompting farm leaders to suspend talks with the Centre.

Meanwhile, another protesting farmer died at the Khanauri border, bringing the toll to four during the ongoing protest under the call for ‘Dilli Chalo', Pandher said on Friday.



The 62-year-old farmer, Darshan Singh from Amargarh village in Bathinda district, had been staying at the Khanauri border since February 13. Pandher said that Darshan Singh died of cardiac arrest.



Following the death of Shubhkaran, the farmers observed ‘Black Day' on Friday.



To press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver, the farmers have been camping at the border points since February 13 along with their tractor-trolleys, mini-vans and pickup trucks.