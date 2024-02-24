Dry weather to prevail in J&K till Feb 26

SRINAGAR, Feb 23: Night temperature remained below the freezing point in on Friday as the MeT office forecast generally dry till February 26.

An official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said that “there is likely no significant change in weather till February 26 during which period weather will generally remain dry in J&K”.

Srinagar had minus 2.6, Gulmarg minus 10 and Pahalgam minus 9.5 as the minimum temperature.

town of region had minus 18.6, Kargil minus 22.2 and Drass minus 25 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 6, Katra 5.6, Batote 0.2, Bhaderwah minus 2.4 and Banihal minus 1.6 as the minimum temperature.

 

 

