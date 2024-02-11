Farmer unions to meet 3 Union ministers regarding their demands in Chandigarh on Monday

Amritsar, Feb 11: Farmer unions will meet three Union ministers in Chandigarh on Monday.



General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher, says, “A meeting with Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai regarding the demands of farmer unions will take place on February 12 at 5 pm in Chandigarh.”