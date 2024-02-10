Bukhari welcomes Hurriyat activists to Apni Party’s fold

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party Chief - Seyd Altaf Bukhari

Says doors open for those who believe in Indian constitution

Srinagar, Feb 10: Former minister and Apni Party President, Syed Altaf Bukhari congratulated the leadership of including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing change in .

He was speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of joining Zaffar Habib Dar, a former Hurriyat activist and Arshad Hussain Shah from Charar-e-Sharief along with their workers in his party at party headquarters in Srinagar.

Bukhari, while talking to the media persons, said that he is happy to see that more people are joining his party.

“The doors of Altaf Bukhari and his party (Apni Party) are always open for those who have faith and believe in the Indian constitution and also J&K is a permanent part of India. Our doors are always open for people except those who are involved in killings and violence,” he added.

“Our party is not meant for the particular family, but it belongs to the people of J&K,” he said.

Asked about the elections amidst the new joining, he said is a continuous affair; it is not about elections only. “I want to congratulate leadership of India particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing a change in J&K,” he said.

