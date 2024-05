Jammu Tawi, May 15: A major fire broke out in the Bali-Tirshi block of Udhampur Forest Range in the early hours of Wednesday, the Forest Department officials said.

The reason for the fire at Compartment No. 64 in the Bali-Tirshi block of Udhampur Forest Range is yet to be ascertained, they said

The efforts to douse the fire are underway by forest department officials with the help of Jammu and Kashmir Police.