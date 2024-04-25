back to top
Family meets Amritpal Singh in Assam jail after his lawyer claims he’ll contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

By: Northlines

Date:

Dibrugarh, Apr 25: Family members of ‘Waris De' chief Amritpal Singh on Thursday visited him at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, a day after his counsel claimed that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh, uncle Sukhchain Singh, wife Kirandeep Kaur and other relatives reached Dibrugarh in the morning, officials said.

Later in the day, some of them visited the Dibrugarh Central Jail to meet him.

They were subjected to a thorough security check at the gate, with the assistant jailor Nayan Jyoti Dutta also going through the documents they were carrying, officials said.

Amritpal was arrested in April last year and the stringent NSA invoked against him. He along with nine of his associates is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

Amarjit Singh, the father of one of the associates Papal Preet Singh, also accompanied Amritpal's family on the trip.

Amritpal's legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa had met him in Dibrugarh jail on Wednesday and requested him to contest the polls.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

