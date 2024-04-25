back to top
BSP announces candidates for Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, Apr 25: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday announced two more candidates for for the Lok Sabha polls.

The party fielded Kulwant Singh Mehto from Fatehgarh Sahib and Lakhveer Singh Nika from Bathinda.

Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said Nika, who is the party's district head from Bathinda, will contest from Bathinda.

Mehto, currently serving as the secretary of the state unit, will fight from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Garhi said the BSP had so far declared the names of nine candidates.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the last phase on June 1.

