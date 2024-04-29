back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirExpress Unhappiness Over Abrogation Of Art 370 Through Your Votes: Mehbooba To...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Express Unhappiness Over Abrogation Of Art 370 Through Your Votes: Mehbooba To J&K Voters

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti asked the voters of and on Monday to register their unhappiness over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution through their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a roadside meeting in the Larkipora area of Anantnag district, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “This is not an Assembly election. This is not about whether the PDP, the Conference or the Congress will win. This election is about sending a message that the decisions taken in 2019 and what followed are not acceptable to the people.”
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which gave special rights to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir has been through very tough times in the past and the present situation is also a difficult one.
“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed tough times in the past. Those did not last and neither will this (situation), but only if we fight it together through peaceful and democratic ways,” she said.
Mufti said people might have been upset with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for some time, but they do realise that the party has saved them from the task force, counter-insurgent Ikhwan group and POTA.

“It was during the tenure of (former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Mehbooba Mufti's father) Mufti Mohammad Sayeed that a new era of development was started, a dialogue process was started between and Pakistan and there seemed to be some movement on key issues,” she said.
The PDP president is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, where polling is scheduled to be held on May 7. (Agencies)

Previous article
Texas Governor Abbott warns migrants of alligator presence in Rio Grande River
Next article
J&K | Slain VDG Member Laid To Rest Amid Rains; Leaves Behind Five Minor Daughters
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM Modi Abusing Gandhi Family As He Has Nothing To His Credit: Cong Chief Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
Gurmitkal (Karnataka), Apr 29: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on...

J&K | Slain VDG Member Laid To Rest Amid Rains; Leaves Behind Five Minor Daughters

Northlines Northlines -
UDHAMPUR, Apr 29: Village Defence Guard (VDG) Mohd Sharief,...

SC Refuses Plea Seeking Postponement Of CA Exams Scheduled In May

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 29:  The Supreme Court on Monday...

Supreme Court Refuses To Consider Listing Of Plea Seeking Abolition Of Collegium System

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 29:  The Supreme Court on Monday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tourism experts predict record foreign visits to India in 2024

PM Modi Abusing Gandhi Family As He Has Nothing To His...

J&K | Slain VDG Member Laid To Rest Amid Rains; Leaves...