Exploring Leitz Park in Wetzlar and the Xiaomi 14

TechnologyExploring Leitz Park in Wetzlar and the Xiaomi 14
By: Northlines

Date:

Leica's Wetzlar HQ is a photographer's dream. I got a behind-the-scenes look, and here, I share my photo journey shot on the Xiaomi 14.

On a cold evening, with the temperature almost freezing, I reached Wetzlar, a town in the state of Hessen, Germany, about 60 km north of Frankfurt. The town has a rich history dating back to the Roman Empire and is an important center for trade, , and Goethe, the famous German literary figure. However, Wetzlar is also known as the home of Leica, a legend in the photography . I gained rare access to Leitz-Park, a large complex that houses the headquarters, production facilities, a museum, and a hotel and restaurant, courtesy of Xiaomi and Leica. I spent a few days in Wetzlar to experience the Xiaomi 14, test its cameras, and then moved my bags to head to Barcelona, Spain, for the recently concluded Mobile World Congress.

During my time in Wetzlar, I endeavored to capture the essence of the beautiful old town of Wetzlar in Hessen and Leitz-Park using the Xiaomi 14, featuring a Leica camera. Come along on a photography tour of Wetzlar with the Xiaomi 14, allowing you to experience the same moments I cherished while traveling. Also, let's delve into the history of Leica through its iconic cameras throughout the years, and uncover some rare facts about the company.

Voyager 1, the Farthest Spacecraft from Earth, Sends ‘Incoherent’ Data to NASA
