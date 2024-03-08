Voyager 1, the Farthest Spacecraft from Earth, Sends ‘Incoherent’ Data to NASA

NASA’s Voyager 1 is the most-distant man-made object in space and is more than 24 billion kilometres away from us. But the first spacecraft to cross into interstellar space is not doing well and its days seem numbered as it is sending back incoherent messages to mission controllers at the space agency.

“It basically stopped talking to us in a coherent manner,” said Suzanne Dodd of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to NPR. Dodd has been the project manager for the Voyager interstellar mission since 2010.