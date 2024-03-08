Search
TechnologyVoyager 1, the Farthest Spacecraft from Earth, Sends 'Incoherent' Data to NASA
Technology

Voyager 1, the Farthest Spacecraft from Earth, Sends ‘Incoherent’ Data to NASA

By: Northlines

Date:

NASA’s Voyager 1 is the most-distant man-made object in space and is more than 24 billion kilometres away from us. But the first spacecraft to cross into interstellar space is not doing well and its days seem numbered as it is sending back incoherent messages to mission controllers at the space agency.

“It basically stopped talking to us in a coherent manner,” said Suzanne Dodd of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to NPR. Dodd has been the project manager for the Voyager interstellar mission since 2010.

 

Previous article
HP Enhances Its Business Laptops with AI Capabilities at Vegas Event
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

HP Enhances Its Business Laptops with AI Capabilities at Vegas Event

Northlines Northlines -
HP unveiled a new generation of AI-powered business laptops...

Lakshya Sen’s Remarkable Comeback Against World No. 4 at French Open Provides Timely Confidence Boost in Race to Paris

Northlines Northlines -
Going through a rough phase recently, Lakshya Sen suffered...

Media Reports Suggest South Korea Regulator Could Sanction Meta for Marketplace Practices

Northlines Northlines -
South Korea’s antitrust agency will consider imposing sanctions on...

Logitech Executive Delphine Donne Discusses Women’s Advancement in the Tech Industry: “It’s About Creating Equity”

Northlines Northlines -
Delphine Donné, Logitech’s VP & General Manager Business Group...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.