Search
Life StyleCan Consuming Ash Gourd Juice for 21 Days Improve Skin Health and...
Life Style

Can Consuming Ash Gourd Juice for 21 Days Improve Skin Health and Digestion?

By: Northlines

Date:

It's essential to note that individual responses to ash gourd juice can vary, and it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes

Ash gourd juice is believed to offer various benefits, including potential positive effects on skin and digestive health. If nutritionist Kiran Kukreja is to go by, consuming ash gourd juice for at least 21 days may contribute to improved skin health due to its rich content of vitamins and antioxidants. “Ash gourd juice is known for its detoxifying properties, helping to flush out toxins from the body,” said Kukreja in an Instagram post.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist, and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shared that the nutrients help combat oxidative stress, reducing the risk of premature ageing and promoting a healthier complexion.

Previous article
Exploring Leitz Park in Wetzlar and the Xiaomi 14
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Exploring Leitz Park in Wetzlar and the Xiaomi 14

Northlines Northlines -
Leica's Wetzlar HQ is a photographer's dream. I got...

Voyager 1, the Farthest Spacecraft from Earth, Sends ‘Incoherent’ Data to NASA

Northlines Northlines -
NASA’s Voyager 1 is the most-distant man-made object in...

HP Enhances Its Business Laptops with AI Capabilities at Vegas Event

Northlines Northlines -
HP unveiled a new generation of AI-powered business laptops...

Lakshya Sen’s Remarkable Comeback Against World No. 4 at French Open Provides Timely Confidence Boost in Race to Paris

Northlines Northlines -
Going through a rough phase recently, Lakshya Sen suffered...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.