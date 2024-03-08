Can Consuming Ash Gourd Juice for 21 Days Improve Skin Health and Digestion?

It's essential to note that individual responses to ash gourd juice can vary, and it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes

Ash gourd juice is believed to offer various health benefits, including potential positive effects on skin and digestive health. If nutritionist Kiran Kukreja is to go by, consuming ash gourd juice for at least 21 days may contribute to improved skin health due to its rich content of vitamins and antioxidants. “Ash gourd juice is known for its detoxifying properties, helping to flush out toxins from the body,” said Kukreja in an Instagram post.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist, and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shared that the nutrients help combat oxidative stress, reducing the risk of premature ageing and promoting a healthier complexion.