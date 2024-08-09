back to top
    IndiaExcise Policy Cases | Supreme court grants bail to AAP leader Manish...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Excise Policy Cases | Supreme court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 9: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

    A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.
    The bench said it would be a travesty of justice to relegate him to the trial court for seeking bail in these cases.

    The top court said it is high time that the trial courts and high courts recognise that the principle of bail is a rule and jail is an exception.
    It directed that Sisodia be released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.
    The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for the purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

    He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.
    Sisodia had sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 17 months and the trial against him has not yet started.
    The ED and the CBI had opposed his bail pleas. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    LG Ladakh appoints bew competent authority under BUDS Act
    Next article
    Pakistan more of ‘nuisance’ than strategic threat to India Shaurya Doval
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

