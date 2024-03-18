Everything You Need To Know About The Highly Anticipated iPhone 16 Series Launch

The iPhone 16 series has already started creating buzz amongst Apple fans despite the recent launch of iPhone 15. Rumours and leaks are providing exciting early insights into the next generation of iPhones. From design changes and camera upgrades to expected pricing details – here's a comprehensive guide to what we know so far about iPhone 16 and 16 Pro.

Based on reports, the Pro models may receive some enhancements with the iPhone 16 Pro getting a slightly larger 6.3-inch display while the 16 Pro Max is rumoured to grow to a massive 6.9 inches. On the other hand, the basic iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could retain the same dimensions as their predecessors. Leaks also point towards vertical rear cameras forming a unique pill-shaped protrusion on the non-Pro iPhones.

Under the hood, the new A17 chip is expected to deliver faster performance. The 16 lineup may also feature bigger batteries with claims of improved battery life and support for faster 40W charging. Further improvements could be seen on the camera front with the Pro variants getting a 48MP ultrawide lens and upgraded 5x telephoto capabilities.

Software-wise, iOS 18 shaping up to be a major overhaul could introduce new layers of customization. Integrating generative AI across first-party apps also promises to enhance productivity. Rumoured to debut this September, early predictions point towards an inevitable price bump for the iPhone 16 models.

With the launch still a few months away, excitement is building up on more leaks and teasers from credible sources.Apple fans will be keenly watching for official details on the iPhone 16's camera, design, performance and new experiences it could bring. Its success in pushing innovation further will decide if it lives up to the hype as the next big leap for iPhones.