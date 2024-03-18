Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar gets candid about turbulent childhood and complex relationship with father

Life gives us scripts we cannot change, says renowned writer Javed Akhtar as he opens up about the trials of his childhood. Akhtar, who has gifted us countless memorable songs through his lyrics, did not have an easy journey growing up. In a candid conversation, the Padma Vibhushan awardee got real about the complicated ties with his father and coping with his mother's early demise.

Akhtar, son of iconic poet Jan Nisar Akhtar, shared that despite his father's genius, he fell short as a parent. The loss of his mother at a young age was understandably traumatic for young Javed. He was raised by his grandparents due to tensions with his stepmother. Though his childhood was far from picture perfect, Akhtar says he wouldn't change a thing. ‘Life gives us a fixed story and we cannot edit out parts we don't like', says the veteran writer.

If he could rewrite scenes from the past, Akhtar believes his entire path would be altered. The challenges he faced have shaped him into the man he is today – one of Hindi cinema's most respected storytellers. While the pain remains, Akhtar has made peace with the script life handed him. He says one must accept the past gracefully as it has led them to the present. This insightful perspective is a testament to Akhtar's wisdom even in the face of great struggle.