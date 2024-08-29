Entrepreneur opens up about her teenage struggle with PCOD and weight gain due to birth control pills

“Entrepreneur opens up about her teenage struggle with PCOD”

Poorna Patel, a well-known entrepreneur, recently shared her difficult experience dealing with polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) as a young teenager. In an interview, she revealed that at just 13 years old, she was diagnosed with ovarian cysts the size of melons and had to undergo surgery.

Patel went on to explain that at the time, the available birth control pills used to treat her condition caused significant weight gain. Within a short period, her weight ballooned from 55 kilos to a concerning 109 kilos. As a teen, she struggled to find clothing in her size and had to limit her activities due to medication side effects.

In discussing the link between PCOD and weight gain, experts highlighted insulin resistance as a key factor. When the body does not use insulin properly to regulate blood sugar, it can result in increased appetite and fat storage. For some individuals with PCOD, this insulin resistance leads to substantial, long-term weight gain beyond normal fluctuations.

Addressing the underlying insulin sensitivity through lifestyle modifications is important for management. Doctors recommend nutritional changes, staying active, and reducing stress. Adopting a diet rich in whole foods paired with exercises like yoga can help boost metabolism and maintain a healthy weight over the long-run.

By candidly sharing her personal battle, Patel aimed to raise awareness of this common condition and its complex relationship with weight gain. With proactive lifestyle interventions and modern medication options, PCOD is more manageable than ever before.