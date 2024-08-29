Common Summertime Indulgences to Limit for Heart Health, Says Nutritionist

Summer is a time many of us look forward to relaxing and enjoying seasonal favorites. However, some frequentsummertreats can be detrimental to heart health if consumed regularly or in large portions. Nutrition expert Kanika Malhotra advises limiting these 5 dishes and snacks often found on Indian summer menus.

Fried snacks like samosas and pakoras, while tasty, are deep-fried. The high heat can increase levels of harmful saturated and trans fats. These fats raise “bad” cholesterol over time and increase risk of heart disease. For healthier nibbling, opt instead for air-popped popcorn or grilled veggies.

Sweet beverages also warrant moderation. Refreshing lassis and thandai are popular cooling drinks, but sugar-loaded varieties provide empty calories. For a heart-health focused choice, try a simple mint or low-sugar homemade thandai.

Rich curries made with fatty cuts of red meat and slathered in ghee are difficult to resist. However, red meat tends to be high in saturated fat while ghee increases it further. Choosing lean proteins like chicken or legumes and using lighter oils can make curries kinder to heart health.

Salty snacks and condiments also contribute excessive sodium which can raise blood pressure over the long run. Keep an eye on intake of high-salt pickles, papads and stored snacks to avoid extra cardiac strain.

Finally, treats drenched in oil and sugar like jalebis and imartis satisfy cravings but combine two factors linked to heart disease risk – saturated fat from deep frying plus free sugars. Enjoysmall bites occasionally or choose fresh seasonal fruit drizzled with honey instead.

With mindful modifications, one can still indulge and protect heart health this summer season.