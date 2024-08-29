Mukesh Ambani to address Reliance shareholders, key business updates expected

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is all set to address shareholders at the conglomerate's 47th Annual General Meeting today. With investor expectations running high, Ambani's keynote is expected to provide crucial insights into the company's financial performance over the past year along with its strategic vision and growth plans across businesses.

Shareholders will be looking forward to important announcements pertaining to Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, RIL's telecom and retail ventures. There is significant speculation over both units planning public listings, which could value them at over $100 billion each. Ambani is likely to share the roadmap for taking these subsidiaries public.

On the energy front, details about timelines for commencing certain pipeline and refinery projects may be disclosed. RIL had recently diverted $76 billion capital towards clean and green initiatives over three years.

The technology sphere will see focus on 5G strategies and consumer offerings. Having launched affordable services nationwide, Ambani may unveil strategies around monetising 5G. Updates are also expected on JioGlass, e-commerce platform JioMart and gaming initiatives.

Shareholders will keenly listen to synergy plans emerging from the approved merger between RIL's media assets and Walt Disney India. The combined entity stands to gain over 50% market share in India's booming online entertainment segment.

Organized virtually for the third consecutive year, Ambani's keynote promises to offer valuable business insights and set the roadmap for Reliance Industries' next phase of aggressive yet sustainable growth. All eyes are on the chairman to deliver yet another engaging address and reassure investors of RIL's $250 billion ambition.