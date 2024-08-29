back to top
Search
    BusinessMukesh Ambani to address Reliance shareholders, key business updates expected
    Business

    Mukesh Ambani to address Reliance shareholders, key business updates expected

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is all set to address shareholders at the conglomerate's 47th Annual General Meeting today. With investor expectations running high, Ambani's keynote is expected to provide crucial insights into the company's financial performance over the past year along with its strategic vision and growth plans across businesses.

    Shareholders will be looking forward to important announcements pertaining to Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, RIL's telecom and retail ventures. There is significant speculation over both units planning public listings, which could value them at over $100 billion each. Ambani is likely to share the roadmap for taking these subsidiaries public.

    On the energy front, details about timelines for commencing certain pipeline and refinery projects may be disclosed. RIL had recently diverted $76 billion capital towards clean and green initiatives over three years.

    The sphere will see focus on 5G strategies and consumer offerings. Having launched affordable services nationwide, Ambani may unveil strategies around monetising 5G. Updates are also expected on JioGlass, e-commerce platform JioMart and gaming initiatives.

    Shareholders will keenly listen to synergy plans emerging from the approved merger between RIL's media assets and Walt Disney . The combined entity stands to gain over 50% market share in India's booming online segment.

    Organized virtually for the third consecutive year, Ambani's keynote promises to offer valuable insights and set the roadmap for Reliance Industries' next phase of aggressive yet sustainable growth. All eyes are on the chairman to deliver yet another engaging address and reassure investors of RIL's $250 billion ambition.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for creating 5 new districts in Ladakh
    Next article
    Entrepreneur opens up about her teenage struggle with PCOD and weight gain due to birth control pills
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Pylon Secures $17 Million to Build Comprehensive B2B Customer Service Platform

    Northlines Northlines -
    Pylon, a San Francisco based startup focused on business...

    OpenAI Close to Securing Record $100B+ Valuation in Massive New Funding Round

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leading artificial intelligence firm OpenAI is said to be...

    Labour Minister Holds Consultations on Finalizing Upcoming Employment Incentive Programmes

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Union Labour and Employment Minister recently held a...

    PwC Report: India’s Digital Payments to See Over Threefold Rise in Next 5 Years

    Northlines Northlines -
    Digital payments to see threefold rise in India over...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pylon Secures $17 Million to Build Comprehensive B2B Customer Service Platform

    OpenAI Close to Securing Record $100B+ Valuation in Massive New Funding...

    Labour Minister Holds Consultations on Finalizing Upcoming Employment Incentive Programmes