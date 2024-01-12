Encroachment of State Land Goes Unabated in Trayath

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, January 11

Despite tall claims of the Lieutenant Governor of tightening noose against encroachers, unabated encroachment on state land has been reported along the banks of the river Shivkhori in Ransoo in Trayath Tehsil of Rajouri.

According to sources, the encroachment, primarily consisting of the construction of shops, has questioned the functioning of district administration.

“Several months ago, one of the reporters attempted to shed light on this issue, only to be met with threats and suppression by the Rajouri administration,” alleged sources, adding that the reporter was allegedly warned not to bring attention to the encroachment problem.

Sources suggested that the encroachment is occurring right under the nose of the administration, indicating a potential negligence or, as alleged, a nexus between the encroachers and some officials.

Meanwhile, locals of the area have appealed to the concerned authorities and the Additional Chief Secretary to intervene and fox the responsibility how encroachers are given free hand in the tehsil.

Despite repeated attempts to contact the concerned Tehsildar, he was not available for comments.