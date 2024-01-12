Parliament’s Budget Session to begin on Jan 31

New Delhi, Jan 11: The Budget session of Parliament, the last session before the general elections expected in April-May, will begin on January 31 and is likely to continue till February 9, sources said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1, they said.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period till a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.