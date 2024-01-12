Amid dry spell, higher reaches likely to experience light snowfall tomorrow

Srinagar, Jan 11: Amidst the persistent dry spell in Kashmir, the higher reaches of Kashmir, especially in northern areas are expected to receive light snowfall tomorrow while the day temperature continued to surge across Jammu and Kashmir with Banihal recording the hottest day in the month of January at 23.4 degrees Celsius, surpassing all the previous records.

A feeble Western Disturbance (WD) would likely affect Jammu & Kashmir and under its influence, there is a possibility of light snow over higher reaches.

The higher reaches especially in north Kashmir are expected to witness light snowfall on tomorrow evening or night.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that a feeble WD is approaching on January 17, adding that generally cloudy weather with light snow over isolated higher reaches is expected on the particular day.

He further stated that from January 18-20, the weather is expected to remain generally dry. “Overall dry weather is expected till 20th January,” he stated.

Furthermore, a few areas across Kashmir and in Jammu also have recorded an unexpected rise in the maximum temperature while Banihal in Jammu division has recorded the hottest day in the month of January at 23.6 degree Celsius.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng informed that the previous all-time record was 22.6 degree Celsius recorded on 18 January 2003.

While the maximum temperature has plummeted further at Jammu station where the fifth all-time lowest maximum temperature in the month of January was recorded today at 8.6 degree Celsius, which is 9.3 degree Celsius below the normal temperature. The all-time lowest maximum temperature in Jammu is 5 degree Celsius recorded in 1986.

In Srinagar, the maximum temperature of 13.0 degree Celsius was recorded today while Qazigund recorded 12.2 degree Celsius.

The other parts of Kashmir also recorded a rise in the maximum temperature.

However, the night temperature continued to settle below freezing point in the Valley with Srinagar recording a low of minus 5.0 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 3.5 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.3 degree Celsius. In Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 5.3 degree Celsius while in Kokernag, a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degree Celsius was recorded.