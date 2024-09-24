back to top
    Encounter in Kishtwar enters 3rd Day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 23: The encounter that started between security forces and terrorists at Gurinal village in Kishtwar district on September 21 has entered its third day.

    The police said on Monday that in continuation of the earlier joint search operation launched by security forces near the Danna Dhar forest area in the upper reaches of Gurinal village, firing resumed as contact was established. The firing was exchanged from both sides.

    The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

    There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

