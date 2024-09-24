back to top
Search
    IndiaAtishi takes charge of AAP’s Govt of Delhi
    IndiaToday's Stories

    Atishi takes charge of AAP’s Govt of Delhi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Sept 23: AAP leader Atishi, who took the oath of office on Saturday, took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday.

    The Delhi Assembly's session will be held on September 26 and 27.

    Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of , revenue, finance, power and PWD.

    “I will work for four months as the chief minister of Delhi like Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's Khadaun on the throne. Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image,” she said after taking charge.

    Atishi sat on a different chair as used by Kejriwal.

    “Hope people will bring back Kejriwal in February polls, his chair will remain in the CM office till then,” she said.

    Saurabh Bharadwaj has eight departments under him, the highest after Atishi, including those of health, tourism, art and .

    New entrant Mukesh Ahlawat has got the portfolio of labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments. Gopal Rai has been given the portfolio of development, general administration department, and forest — the portfolios he held in the Kejriwal government.

    Kailash Gahlot has also retained his previous portfolios — transport, home, administrative reforms, women and child development.

    The new Cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of pending projects, schemes and new initiatives to be launched in the next few months before Delhi goes to polls in February next year.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Encounter in Kishtwar enters 3rd Day
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Encounter in Kishtwar enters 3rd Day

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sep 23: The encounter that started between security...

    Regional parties misleading people of J&K with false promises: Azad

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 23: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman...

    Will continue to knock SC’s door for restoration of Art 370: Farooq

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU Tawi, Sept 23: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah...

    21 Govt employees suspended, 5 workers disengaged for poll campaigning

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sep 23: As many as 21 government...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Encounter in Kishtwar enters 3rd Day

    BSF destroys rusted mine in controlled explosion in Samba

    Regional parties misleading people of J&K with false promises: Azad