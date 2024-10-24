“Elected govt, Central govt should hold discussions regarding statehood,” Says BJP leader Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Oct 24: Calling the issue of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir a sensitive one, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravinder Raina said that the elected government of the union territory and the union government should hold discussions together to work for the security of the people.

“When it comes to the statehood issue, this is a very sensitive issue, the elected govt and central govt should hold discussions regarding it together. People's security is very important. Govt will run and development will happen only if there is peace and prosperity here, if there is terrorism and extremism, people would suffer,” he said on Wednesday.

He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for improving the situation in the region.

“With a lot of effort PM Modi and Amit Shah improved the situation here. Therefore, no policy or decisions should be taken in haste,” he added. (Agencies)