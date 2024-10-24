Jammu And Kashmir | Work on Rajouri-Noushera highway nears completion

Rajouri, Oct 24: The work on the Rajouri-Noushera highway in Jammu and Kashmir is nearing completion.

The highway will boost connectivity after construction and will be beneficial for development in border areas, said Ashwin Astapik, Project Manager of SGI, the road and highway construction company that has undertaken the project.

He further said that due to lack of development and road connectivity people avoid coming to this area, but tourism will get a boost after the completion of this project.

“We are making this highway that will boost connectivity and will also help in the development of the border areas. This is a very good place for tourism but to due the lack of development and road connectivity people avoid coming here. After the completion of this project, tourism here will get a boost,” he said.

Astapik said the road connects the Jammu and Poonch districts and a wire duct flyover is being constructed in Bathuni village in Rajouri district which is around 350 meters. It will reduce the distance by at least two kilometres, he said.

“Earlier, the road was only two lanes. Now, we are upgrading it. We are also trying to shorten the distance so that it remains convenient for people. Border places will get developed because of this. All these areas were undiscovered (by tourists), but now due to the construction of the road, these areas will get a boost. Within five to six months, you'll see cars driving on the wire duct flyover,” he said. (Agencies)