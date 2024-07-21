back to top
Search
    IndiaElderly Population In India Expected To Double By 2050: UNFPA India...
    India

    Elderly Population In India Expected To Double By 2050: UNFPA India Chief

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    New Delhi: 's elderly population is expected to double by 2050, UNFPA India chief Andrea Wojnar said, stressing that more investment in healthcare, housing and pensions is needed, especially for older women who are “more likely to live alone and face poverty”.

    In an interview on the Population Day on July 11, Resident Representative for UNFPA India, Wojnar, outlined key population trends that India is prioritising to accelerate sustainable development.

    These trends include the youthful population, ageing population, urbanisation, migration, and climate resilience, each presenting unique challenges and opportunities for the nation.

    She said as the number of individuals, aged 60 and above, is projected to double to 346 million by 2050, there is a pressing need for increased investment in healthcare, housing and pension schemes.

    “…especially for older women who are more likely to live alone and face poverty,” she said.

    India boasts a substantial youthful population, with 252 million people aged between 10 and 19 years, the UNFPA India head said.

    She highlighted that investing in , education, job training, and job creation, alongside promoting gender equality, can unlock the potential of this demographic, driving the nation toward sustainable progress.

    “With India projected to be 50 per cent urban by 2050, building smart cities, strong infrastructure, and affordable housing is crucial to manage slum growth, air pollution, and environmental issues,” Wojnar said.

    “Urban plans should also consider women's needs for safety and security, and access to health care and education and to promote gender equality and improve overall quality of life,” she said.

    She also noted that managing internal and external migration requires meticulous planning, skills development, and economic opportunity distribution.

    Addressing the specific challenges faced by women as migrants or spouses left behind is essential for balanced growth. Integrating climate resilience into development plans and investing in renewable energy is vital, she said.

     

     

    Previous article
    Doctor-led campaign to make India addiction-free garners over 1,000 signatures
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Doctor-led campaign to make India addiction-free garners over 1,000 signatures

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI:  Over 1,000 doctors, public health experts, and...

    3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rudraprayag: Three devotees died and eight others got injured...

    Fake currency notes of Rs 2.91 lakh face value seized, 2 held

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI:  More than 580 fake Indian currency notes...

    India’s air pollution crisis result of policy failure: Cong slams govt

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: Accusing the Modi government of “poor policy-making”...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Doctor-led campaign to make India addiction-free garners over 1,000 signatures

    3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route

    Fake currency notes of Rs 2.91 lakh face value seized, 2...