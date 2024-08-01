back to top
Search
    IndiaEfforts Underway to Start 19-Seater Civilian Flights to Kargil: Civil Aviation Minister
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Efforts Underway to Start 19-Seater Civilian Flights to Kargil: Civil Aviation Minister

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 1:  The Government is making all efforts to start civilian flight services to Kargil and only 19-seater aircraft can be operated to the airport there, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.
      The Minister told the Lok Sabha that considering the runway at the existing Kargil airport, terrain difficulties as well as landing and take off protocols, only 19-seater aircraft can be operated.
    In this regard, efforts are going on with airlines to look at starting civilian flights to Kargil under the UDAN scheme, he added.
    UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is the civil aviation ministry's regional air connectivity scheme. An amount of Rs 9.2 crore has been sanctioned for the airport and some electrical works have also been done.
      “We are making all efforts to start civilian flights to Kargil… If some airlines say they are ready to provide connectivity from Kargil to Srinagar or  , then we are ready to do the remaining work and provide for the civilian services,” the minister said during the Question Hour.
    He also said that efforts will be made to start services at the earliest.
      A multi-disciplinary team comprising officials of the Airports Authority of (AAI), the Indian Air Force and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had visited sites at Wakha Kargil, Turtuk, Diskit, Nyoma and Padum/Zanskar in 2021 for examining the feasibility of these sites for construction of airports in the Union Territory of .
    “However, none of the sites were found suitable for airport construction,” Naidu said.
      In addition, on the request of the Ladakh Administration, the minister said AAI engaged the Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to explore the feasibility of operating Boeing 737 and Airbus 320 aircraft at the Kargil airport.
      “ICAO's study observed that operation of such aircrafts is not feasible in the existing airstrip,” he noted.
      Boeing 737 and Airbus 320 are narrow-body planes.
    Previous article
    India to record above-normal rainfall in August, September, predicts IMD
    Next article
    J&K | The Public Works Department Places XEN Incharge As SE
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    UP cobbler rejects Rs 10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by Rahul Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Sultanpur (UP), Aug 1: Cobbler Ram Chet says he...

    LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates J&K Film Conclave, Unveils J&K Film Policy 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    J&K Film Policy 2024 will attract, support and...

    J&K Police attach commercial complex linked to drug trafficking

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Police on Thursday attached a commercial...

    Centre To Monitor Wholesale, Retail Prices Of 16 More Food Items Daily To Stabilise Rates

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 1: Union Food and Consumer Affairs...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP cobbler rejects Rs 10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by...

    LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates J&K Film Conclave, Unveils J&K Film Policy...

    J&K Police attach commercial complex linked to drug trafficking