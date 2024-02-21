Efforts On To Create Inclusive, Equitable Society In Jammu And Kashmir: LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 21: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said his administration is working to ensure an inclusive and equitable society so that all enjoy the benefits of national development.

The lieutenant governor was interacting with a 20-member delegation of the Padari tribe, who called on him at the Raj Bhawan here this morning, an official spokesman said.

“Our effort is to create an inclusive and equitable society, empower the marginalised and ensure they enjoy the benefits of national development,” Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to inclusive development of every section of the society with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

The delegation led by BJP leader and former minister Sunil Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the lieutenant governor-led led administration for Scheduled Tribe status to the Padari tribe.

The members of the delegation said the historic decision has paved way for the socio-economic empowerment of the community and it will create an enabling environment for the tribe to contribute to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

The BJP-led Central government recently added four more communities — Gadda Brahmin, Koli, Padari tribe and Pahari ethnic group — to the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 12, a separate Pahari community and Other Backward Class (OBC) delegations met the lieutenant governor at the Raj Bhawan and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for empowering them.