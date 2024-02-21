‘Dilli Chalo’ march: Government ready to hold 5th round of talks with protesting farmers, says Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda

New Delhi, Feb 21: The Central Government on Wednesday said it was ready to hold fifth round of talks with farmers, even as protesting farmers resumed their “Dilli Chalo” march from the Shambhu border near Ambala in Haryana.

“The government is ready for the fifth round of talks on all issues after the fourth round. The problem can be solved only through dialogue. And it is important to maintain peace”, the Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda shared this message in Hindi on his account on X.

The ministers message came at 11.04 am as the farmers had given the call to resume their protest march towards Delhi at 11.00 am. However, no schedule for the fifth round of talks was shared by the government yet as it might be waiting for farmers' response.



The fifth round of talks will be crucial as the farmers have already rejected government's offer of procuring five crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for five years.

In another post the minister wrote, “After the fourth round, the government is prepared to discuss all issues in the fifth round, such as the demand for MSP, crop diversification, the matter of stubble burning, and negotiations on FIR. I invite the farmer leaders again for discussions. It is essential for us to maintain peace.”