Education Ministry Promises Examination Reform After Paper Leak Scandal!

New Delhi, June 22: Amid the ongoing crisis around paper leak allegations, the Ministry of on Saturday said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and functioning of Testing Agency (NTA).

The 7-member committee, led by ISRO Former Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.
The NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exams and NET exam. This resulted in several protests across the country with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.
“In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency,” the ministry said.
The statement from the ministry comes days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Thursday that the government will set up a high-level committee to look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency and recommend reforms.
Besides K. Radhakrishnan, Dr Randeep Guleria, Former Director of AIIMS Delhi, Prof. B J Rao,
Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad; Prof. Ramamurthy K, Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras; Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder, People Strong and Board Member- Karmayogi Bharat; Prof. Aditya Mittal, Dean Student Affairs, IIT Delhi; Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Govt. of (Member Secretary) is also member of this committee
As per the ministry, the committee will look into reforming in mechanism of the examination process by analysing the end-to-end examination process and suggesting measures to improve the efficiency of the system and to forestall any possible breach.
The committee will also conduct a thorough review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)/Protocols of the NTA, and suggest measures to strengthen these procedures/protocols along with monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance at every level.
The committee will also suggest measures to improve data security protocols by evaluating the existing data security processes and protocols of NTA and recommend measures for its improvement.
They will also examine existing security protocols related to the paper-setting and other processes for different examinations and make recommendations to enhance the robustness of the system, the Ministry of Education said in the statement.
They will also look into the structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency by making recommendations on the organizational structure and functioning of the agency (NTA) for implementation of recommendations given under points (i) and (ii) and clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of functionaries at every level.
The committee will also assess the current Grievance Redressal Mechanism of the NTA, identify areas of improvement and make recommendations for enhancing its efficiency.
“The Committee shall submit its report to the Ministry within two months from the date of issue of this order. The Committee can co-opt any Subject Matter Expert to assist them,” the ministry said.

