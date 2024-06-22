back to top
Three ITBP Heroes Hurt in Back-to-Back Accidents!

BANIHAL/, June 22:  At least 26 people, including three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, were injured in two separate road accidents in Jammu and Ramban districts in Jammu and on Saturday, officials said.
  In one of the accidents, a Kashmir-bound private truck carrying ITBP personnel skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at the Kharpora village of Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials said.
Three jawans and a civilian driver were injured in the accident. They were rescued and rushed to Banihal Hospital for treatment, they said.
In another accident, 22 people were injured when two private buses collided head-on near Ga-Bamal Morh on Akhnoor-Jourian road on the outskirts of Jammu.
One of the buses also hit a roadside tree after the collision, they said. Eight of the injured were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu.
