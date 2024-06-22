back to top
J&K Chief Secretary Pledges Unwavering Dedication to Amarnath Yatra Security!
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

J&K Chief Secretary Pledges Unwavering Dedication to Amarnath Yatra Security!

, Jun 22:  Jammu and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said Saturday the security of the is a top priority of the administration, as he chaired a meeting to review arrangements at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

Accompanied by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP),  Jammu zone, Anand Jain, Dulloo went around the heavily guarded base camp to inspect the arrangements ahead of the annual pilgrimage.
The 52-day pilgrimage will commence via the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-kilometre shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal on June 29.
“The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from here (Bhagwati Nagar) on June 28 and the yatra will start (in Kashmir) the next day. We have come to oversee the arrangements and had a meeting with officers of various departments concerned,” the chief secretary told reporters at the base camp.
“Almost all arrangements are in place and we are working to ensure better facilities for pilgrims to make their stay comfortable,” he added.
Dulloo said there has been a manifold increase in the capacity of lodgment centres and other facilities for pilgrims and the pilgrimage will be monitored.
“Adequate security measures are being put in place. Whatever has to be done will be done as yatra security is our top priority,” he said.

