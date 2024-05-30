back to top
ED Strikes in Srinagar, Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.56 Crore Under PMLA

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 30: The Enforcement Directorate has attached seven properties worth Rs 1.56 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Srinagar.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ED, Srinagar has provisionally attached seven immovable properties worth Rs. 1.56 Crore approx. of Imran Baba and Mrs. Sageena Yaseen, Partners of M/s Baba Enterprises under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.
The immovable properties include 17 Marlas land at Khasra No.1329, 1330, 1331,1332, 1334 and 1335, Khewat No.92 and Khata No.182 in Mouja Barinambal, Srinagar; 26 Marlas land at Hyderpora and a Residential House at Hyderpora, Srinagar.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

