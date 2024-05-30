back to top
Search
IndiaPM Modi Goes Into Overdrive, Logs 200+ Rallies and Roadshows as Election...
IndiaLatest NewsLok Sabha Elections

PM Modi Goes Into Overdrive, Logs 200+ Rallies and Roadshows as Election Campaign Ends

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his whirlwind Lok Sabha poll campaign with a rally in 's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, closing out his electioneering the way he began — by focussing on a region where he has invested heavily over the years for the BJP to make a mark outside its strongholds.

Modi notched up a total of 206 public-outreach programmes, including rallies and roadshows, since the Election Commission (EC) announced the poll schedule on March 16.
The prime minister surpassed his nearly-145 public engagements on the stump during the 2019 polls by a big margin. The campaign period this time was of 76 days, compared to the 68 days in the polls held five years ago.
When the EC announced the polls, Modi was on a political tour of southern , covering all five states in the three days between March 15 and March 17. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eying to boost its fortunes in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh — three states where it won no seat in 2019 — and looking to maintain its strength in Karnataka and increase its tally in Telangana.
The extent of his barnstorming campaign's success will only be known on June 4, when the poll results are scheduled to be declared.
At 73, Modi was not only ahead of any other leader in terms of the sheer number of rallies and distance he covered, but continued to be the biggest vote magnet for his party whose comments, panned by critics and lapped up by the BJP's ardent supporters, set the narratives of the election.
The prime minister also gave a total of 80 media interviews, averaging more than one daily since the polls began.
Modi will be in Kanyakumari from Thursday evening to June 1 for meditation, engaging in spiritual pursuit at the site associated with Swami Vivekananda.

Previous article
Farooq Abdullah, NC Chief, Slams PM Modi Over ‘Shocking’ Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi
Next article
ED Strikes in Srinagar, Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.56 Crore Under PMLA
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K LG Sinha Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Akhnoor Bus Accident Victims

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 30: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has...

Jammu Division’s Govt Degree Colleges Give Students a Summer Break with 45-Day Vacation Period

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 30: The Government has announced 45 days’...

ED Strikes in Srinagar, Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.56 Crore Under PMLA

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 30: The Enforcement Directorate has attached seven...

Farooq Abdullah, NC Chief, Slams PM Modi Over ‘Shocking’ Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 30:  National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K LG Sinha Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Akhnoor...

Jammu Division’s Govt Degree Colleges Give Students a Summer Break with...

ED Strikes in Srinagar, Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.56 Crore Under PMLA