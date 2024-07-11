back to top
    JammuED Arrests Another Accused In JKSSB SI Exam Paper Leak Case
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    ED Arrests Another Accused In JKSSB SI Exam Paper Leak Case

    By: Northlines

    Date:

     , July 11:  Nearly three weeks after arresting the alleged mastermind of the 2022 JKSSB Sub-Inspector recruitment exam paper leak, the Enforcement Directorate has nabbed another absconding accused and secured a five-day custody of him from a special court here, officials said on Thursday.
      Anil  Kumar, 31, a resident of Lahroda in Mahendragarh district of , was arrested by the ED-Jammu on Wednesday under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was produced in the court of special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases), in Jammu this morning, officials said.
    On June 24, the ED arrested 43-year-old Haryana native Yatin Yadav, the alleged kingpin of the leak.
    The Jammu and Service Selection Board (JKSSB) sub-inspector recruitment exam was held on March 27, 2022 but the selected list of 1,200 candidates, along with 1,300 junior engineers and 1,000 account assistants. Was cancelled by the administration in July following allegations of paper leak and malpractice.
    The CBI, which was handed over the case, had filed a charge  sheet against 33 accused, including Yadav, on November 12, 2022. The ED case stems from the CBI FIR.
    Congress Unleashes Fury on BJP for Failing J&K against Terror
    Kathua Ambush Aftermath: Security Forces Face Ongoing Search Standstill
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

