back to top
Search
    JammuCongress Unleashes Fury on BJP for Failing J&K against Terror
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Congress Unleashes Fury on BJP for Failing J&K against Terror

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 11: The   and Congress on Thursday held a protest rally against the BJP-led central government's alleged failure to check terrorism in the union territory.

    They also protested against Pakistan for “aiding and abetting” terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
    Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Waqar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP and its government for allegedly failing to check terrorism and demanded accountability.
    “Since 2021, there have been numerous terrorist attacks in the Jammu region, resulting in the martyrdom of 42 soldiers and officers. We are deeply concerned about the alarming security situation here,” Wani told reporters.
    He criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for claiming there was peace and normalcy in  Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Such claims are “false”, he said.
    Wani further said, “While  Jammu had been relatively peaceful, these attacks indicate a resurgence of terrorism despite the government's assertions (to the contrary).”
    He blamed the BJP government and the LG administration for failing to halt the cycle of terrorist attacks and said, “These incidents have created a sense of fear among the populace. The government's anti-terrorism policies have failed and they are not fit to govern.”
    Over the past month, terrorists have targeted four locations in Kathua, Doda, Reasi and Udhampur districts, killing 15 people and leaving 46 injured.

    Previous article
    Ban on fuel sale to two-wheeler riders without helmets in Kupwara
    Next article
    ED Arrests Another Accused In JKSSB SI Exam Paper Leak Case
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Army Commander Visits Siachen, Asks Troops To Be Prepared For Challenges

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 11: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M...

    First-Ever Miss Universe J&K to be held in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, July 11: The prestigious Miss Universe pageant is...

    Unattended Kashmiri Pandit Temple, Shrine Property Is Protected By State: High Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 11: In a judgement of far-reaching consequences,...

    Asst Labour Commr Kargil Gets Addl Charge | Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leh, July 11: The Union Territory administration of Ladakh...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Army Commander Visits Siachen, Asks Troops To Be Prepared For Challenges

    First-Ever Miss Universe J&K to be held in Jammu

    Unattended Kashmiri Pandit Temple, Shrine Property Is Protected By State: High...