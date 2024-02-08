Ecom Express’s Same Day Delivery Services for D2C and E-commerce is now available in Top 30 Cities

Jammu Tawi: Ecom Express Limited, a leading end-to-end technology-enabled logistics solutions provider, announces the launch of Same Day Delivery (SDD) services, a significant stride in expedited shipping across top 30 cities in India. This move comes at a time when the company is building its portfolio of D2C brands in online and offline commerce. The D2C brands and e-commerce ecosystem is moving towards same day delivery and this product by Ecom Express is curated to serve this need and aims at enabling maximum user demand on customer platforms.With a focus on elevating customer experience, the company has launched faster delivery services in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna, Guwahati and Pune. The Same Day Delivery service features pick-up cut-off time of up to 12 PM in metros and key cities, offering customers flexibility to comfortably place orders while still enjoying swift deliveries in the same city.Expressing enthusiasm, Ajay Chitkara, CEO & Managing Director stated,”In a fast-paced world, our focus is on empowering customers with a seamless and swift delivery experience. The introduction of expedited services is not just a logistical milestone; it is a testament to our dedication in creating a more accessible and convenient e-commerce landscape for our customers.”