ECI orders 2nd special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in J&K

SRINAGAR, July 25: The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the second special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in all the Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in UT of Jammu and Kashmir with July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

A notice, issued here today in this regard, by Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, P K Pole, reads that the timeline for publication of the integrated draft electoral roll is July 25, 2024, while the timeline period for filing claims and objections is July 25, 2024 to August 9, 2024.

The document further reads that special campaign dates are July 27 and 28, 2024 and August, 03 and 04, 2024.

The notice adds that “The Draft Photo Electoral Rolls 2024 will be available at District Headquarters, Tehsil offices of Srinagar and Jammu, Municipal Corporations/Booth Level Offices at polling station level, and on the website of the CEO, J&K (ceojk.nic.in) for information of all concerned,”.

All individuals, who are 18 years of age or above on July 1, 2024, can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing form number 6 used for registration of new electors. Further, Form 7 could be used for objections to proposed inclusion or deletion of name in the existing electoral roll, Form 8 for multiple purposes like correction of any particulars in the roll, shifting of residence (within or outside constituency), replacement of EPIC and marking of person with disability and Form 6 B could be used for capturing Aadhaar number of the existing electors. The Draft Electoral Roll could be downloaded at www.ceo.jk.gov.in and www.ceojk.nic.in.

Further, the notice reads that the claims and objections could be filled in both online as well as offline mode. “For online filing of claims and objections, one can log on to Voter's Service Portal (www.voters.eci.gov.in) or download voter helpline app (VHA), and for offline mode, the concerned BLO, AERO or ERO could be contacted,” it adds.

The document also reads that all stakeholders are requested to participate in the revision exercise to ensure that maximum eligible voters are enrolled in the electoral rolls.

“Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrant) in Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur shall receive the claims and objections from the Kashmiri migrants living within their jurisdiction as per the mentioned schedule,” reads the notice.