Border Bust! Security Forces Launch Bold Anti-Tunnel Ops in J&K

SRINAGAR, Jul 25: Amid concerns about infiltration attempts by terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have launched an operation along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector to detect underground and cross-border tunnels, police said on Thursday.

Scores of police and security personnel equipped with specialised gear are meticulously scanning border areas, focusing on dense bushes and forested regions as part of this operation, the police said.

“A comprehensive anti-tunnel exercise has commenced to ascertain the presence of any cross-border tunnels,” said a police officer involved in the operation.

The search operations also involve deployment of drones and is being conducted daily in response to the ongoing security threats posed by potential terrorist infiltrations, he said.

“Security forces are clearing dense bushy areas to eliminate the possibility of existence of tunnels,” the officer added.

Police recently said that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir via the International Border and have been involved in terrorist attacks in the region.

Reports also indicate that between 50 to 60 foreign terrorists have infiltrated into Jammu via the International Border and Line of Control over the past few months, according to police.

Over the last six weeks, they have targeted army personnel, security forces and civilians, including pilgrims, particularly in Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts.