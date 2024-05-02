back to top
Search
IndiaEC directs parties to stop registering voters for beneficiary schemes under guise...
India

EC directs parties to stop registering voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 2: The Election Commission Thursday said it has taken a “serious view” of political parties and candidates seeking details of voters under the guise of various surveys for their proposed beneficiary schemes as it amounts to a corrupt practice under election law.

The poll authority noted that some political parties and candidates have been engaging in activities that blur the lines between legitimate surveys and partisan efforts to register individuals for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes.

The Election Commission issued an advisory to all and state political parties to immediately cease and desist from any activities that involve registering people for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes through any advertisement, survey or mobile application.

It said the act of inviting or calling upon individual electors to register for post-election benefits may create an impression of the requirement of one-to-one transactional relationship between the elector and the proposed benefit, and has the potential to generate a quid pro quo arrangement for voting in a particular way, thereby leading to inducement.

Previous article
RBI says 97.76 pc of Rs 2000 currency notes returned
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

RBI says 97.76 pc of Rs 2000 currency notes returned

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, May 2: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)...

Rahul will be forced to take out ‘Congress Dhoondho Yatra’ after June 4: Shah

Northlines Northlines -
Bareilly (UP), May 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

India lodges protest with China over its infra development in Shaksgam Valley

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 2: India has lodged a strong...

Delhi school bomb threat: Police say use of Russian IP hints at ‘big conspiracy’

Northlines Northlines -
Police believe an organisation and not an individual was...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

RBI says 97.76 pc of Rs 2000 currency notes returned

Rahul will be forced to take out ‘Congress Dhoondho Yatra’ after...

India lodges protest with China over its infra development in Shaksgam...