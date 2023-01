EC announces Assembly Polls in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura; counting on Mar 2

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the

north-eastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all

three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.

“Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and

Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said

during a press conference.

The Assembly polls in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura were announced on Wednesday,

thus beginning the election season in 2023.

The CEC said that the terms of the poll-bound states of in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are coming to an end on

March 12, 15, and 22 respectively.

“The term of Assemblies of respective states in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are respectively due to expire on

March 12, 15, and 22. The 3 states have 60 Assembly constituencies each,” the CEC said.

Detailing the number of voters in the poll-bound states, Kumar said, “There are more than 62.8 lakh electors

combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura including – 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700

PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states.”

He also informed that there will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs and women staff. Women

will be in command in 376 PS across Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Noting that the three states have “terrain-related challenges”, Kumar reiterated the ECI’s commitment in conducting

free and fair polls.

“The 3 states have terrain-related challenges, but the Commission is committed to participating free and fair

participative accessible and ethical elections in these three states,” he said.

The CEC said that the officials from the Commission recently visited the three states and met the officials regarding

the poll preparations and directed them to resort to “zero tolerance” for any kind of violence during the elections.

“We recently visited these three states from January 11 to 15, and met all the district collectors, SPs, DGs and all the

enforcement agencies. There are only 2-3 states of the entire country in which pre-poll, during the poll or post-poll

violence is left. there was no violence in the last 12 elections. With the help of the district administration, we have

told them very clearly that society should have zero tolerance for any kind of violence during the elections,” he said.