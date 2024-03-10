Drop in onion and potato output; tomato slightly up

Agencies

Onion and potato production is expected to be down in the 2023-24 crop year, while the tomato output could be marginally higher, the Department of Agriculture's first advance estimates of horticultural output released on Thursday showed.

“Production of onion in 2023-24 is expected to be around 25.47 million tonnes compared to around 30.20 million tonnes last year due to a decrease of 3.43 million tonnes in Maharashtra, 0.99 million tonnes in Karnataka, 0.35 million tonnes in Andhra Pradesh and 0.31 million tonnes in Rajasthan,” the official statement by the department of agriculture said.

However, these numbers are subject to change as these are preliminary estimates.

The decline in onion production in 2023-24 is 16 per cent compared to the previous year.

Onion production stood at 31.68 million tonnes in 2021-22, according to government data.

The Centre has already banned exports of onions to control prices in the domestic market.

Potato production in 2023-24 is expected to be around 58.99 million tonnes compared to around 60.14 million tonnes in the previous year.

This is attributed to a decrease in the output in West Bengal, one of the main growing states in the previous year.

Tomato production in 2023-24 is estimated to be 20.81 million tonnes, according to the first advanced estimate, which is marginally more than 20.42 million tonnes in the previous year.

The Department of Agriculture released the final estimates in 2022-23 and the first advance estimates of 2023-24 of the area and production of various horticultural crops compiled on the information received from states, UTs, and other governmental agencies.

Overall, horticulture crops output in 2023-24 is seen flat at 355 million tonnes. Last year, horticulture production stood at 355.48 million tonnes.

The vegetable production in 2023-24 is estimated to be around 209.39 million tonnes, which is 1.5 per cent less than the previous year, while fruit production is estimated to be around 112.08 million tonnes, 1.7 per cent more than the previous year.

In vegetables, the statement showed that an increase is expected in the production of cabbage, cauliflower, pumpkin, tapioca, tomato, and other vegetables in 2023-24.

In fruits, the overall increase is due to an increase in the production of bananas, mandarin, and mango.

The area under horticulture crops has seen a marginal rise to 28.77 million hectares in 2023-24 from 28.44 million hectares in the previous year, according to the official statement.