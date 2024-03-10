300 take part in a walkathon on kidney disease awareness

New Delhi, Mar 10: Equity mutual funds continued their positive momentum with inflow of Rs 26,866 crore in February, making it the highest monthly infusion in 23 months, driven by massive interest for thematic funds and launch of new fund offerings. Also, the latest flow was about 23% higher than inflows of Rs 21,780 crore in January. Moreover, the monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions reached a fresh high of Rs 19,186 crore, surpassing January's Rs 18,838 crore, according to the data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday. “We observe that there is a surge in SIP accounts, totalling 8.20 crore with 49.79 lakh new SIP registrations. This underscores investors' unwavering commitment to disciplined wealth accumulation,” Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an inflow of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in February, almost similar to the one seen in the preceding month. The huge inflow was driven by contributions from debt-oriented schemes at Rs 63,809 crore, equity schemes at Rs 26,866 crore and hybrid schemes at Rs 18,105 crore. The strong inflow has pushed the net assets under management to Rs 54.54 lakh crore at February-end. The flow in February this year was the highest since March 2022, when equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 28,463 crore. Also, the latest flow marks the 36th consecutive month of net inflows in equity funds. The equity segment was also aided by eight new fund launches during the month which cumulatively garnered Rs 8,692 crore, Melvyn Santarita, Analyst, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.