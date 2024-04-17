Drone Destination unveils‘#EverythingDrones’

back to top
Jammu Tawi:  Drone Destination, a leading name in the Drone Industry, today unveiled “#Everything Drones,” their strategic initiative of providing complete end-to-end solutions for the drone ecosystem.The company plans to establish 's largest network of fixed and mobile “Drone Hubs” which will offer “Everything Drones”. Over the next 3 months, the company aims to roll out 250 such hubs and also aims to establish a network of over 1000 such hubs in the next two years. This network will focus on cost effectiveness, efficiency, and turnaround time.Launching these initiatives – Mr. Alok Sharma, Chairman of Drone Destination, said, “Drones being a nascent industry has some critical gaps, which we, as pioneers aim to plug with the offerings being launched today. A pan India rollout of ‘Drone Hub on Wheels' will offer “#EverythingDrones” with a focus on “turnaround time” – from Drones / Drone Services to after-sales and training. Each pilot is trained on multiple skills like ‘Drone Dost' providing drone services like agri-spray, ‘Drone Doctor ' for fixing out-of-action drones, and ‘Drone Guru' for training local youth on drones. The offerings launched today will provide indigenous solutions for the drone industry in the country, in line with the Hon'ble PM's call for ‘Make in India' and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat' and shall further boost India's technological leadership in the .”Commenting on the success of the company, in a short span, Mr. Chirag Sharma, MD of Drone Destination, said “Drone Destination, has set an example in the start-up ecosystem by being prudent to all its stakeholders and following financial discipline, ensuring profitability ahead of the curve. Going forward with #EverythingDrones, we are confident of supercharging the company's growth and creating an impact that shall be visible across multiple industries from – , survey and mapping, smart cities, infrastructure like rail, road, port, telecom, power, utilities, BFSI to logistics and delivery and much more. Also, by combining new-age like AI with drone technology, we see ourselves delivering substantial ESG outcomes for businesses. #EverythingDrones, is poised to redefine the industry landscape and set new standards for excellence and innovation.”

