Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman Hindustan Group of Institutions Launches his Biography

NL Corresspondent

Jammu: The Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI), a global leader in the field of education, is proud to announce that its Chairman, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, today launched his biography, ‘Skyward Bound' at Asia One's 24th Edition Asian Business and Social Forum. The event celebrates the Greatest Brands and Leaders of 2024 across Asia, Americas, Europe, and Africa.

Member of Parliament, Mr. Shokat Adam MP from Leicester, UK had recently launched the book in United Kingdon, which also marked the inauguration of the UK Alumni Chapter of Hindustan Group of Institutions. The event also featured the presence of several distinguished dignitaries and 50 alumni from various institutions within the group, fostering a sense of community and connection among graduates residing in the United Kingdom.

Nobel Laureate Sir Andre Konstantin Geim, co-discoverer of Graphene, who was recently in India had also unveiled the biography.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament and Former Cabinet Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India was the Chief Guest for the event in Dubai. The presence of esteemed guests from the consulate, ministers, and global entrepreneurs was a testament to the importance of this occasion.

Dr. Anand expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the forum for the opportunity to share a significant milestone in his life – the release of his biography at the prestigious forum. He said, “The decision to launch my biography at this event was not a coincidental one. This forum represents the convergence of social responsibility and business acumen – two pillars that have been fundamental in shaping my journey. As I reflect on the path that has led me here, I am reminded of the myriad experiences, challenges, and triumphs that have molded my perspective and driven my commitment to educational excellence. Just as we gather here to exchange ideas and inspire one another, this biography aims to spark conversations, challenge assumptions, and perhaps even inspire future leaders to take up the mantle of responsible governance and social entrepreneurship.”

Dr. Anand Verghese paid tribute to his late father, Dr. KCG Verghese, whose visionary zeal laid the foundation for the Hindustan Group of Institutions with the motto, “To Make Every Man a Success and No Man a Failure.” He expressed gratitude to his family for their unwavering support: “Your support and faith have been my greatest strength”.

Highlighting the role of innovation in education, Dr. Anand remarked on how institutions like Hindustan Group are evolving their curricula to focus on real-world applications and fostering entrepreneurship among youth. He proudly announced a new partnership with Cranfield University to offer double-degree master's programs, enhancing global educational standards for students.As he concluded his speech, Dr. Anand shared an inspiring message: “The future belongs to those who dare to think differently.” He called upon attendees to cultivate a spirit of innovation and passion for learning that will empower future generations. In addressing fellow educators and leaders, he urged collaboration in creating an educational ecosystem that empowers and enlightens. “Let us strive to build institutions that are not just the greatest in Asia or the world but those that create the greatest positive impact on humanity,” he said.

The Chairman of HGI also acknowledged the significance of this momentous occasion, stating, “As we launch this biography today, I see it not as a culmination but as a new beginning—a testament to what can be achieved when we dare to dream and have the courage to pursue those dreams relentlessly.”